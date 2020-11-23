 Trump indica que ha dado luz verde a la transferencia de poder a Biden

  • Mon, 23/11/2020 - 19:59
Trump indica que ha dado luz verde a la transferencia de poder a Biden

El presidente saliente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, indicó este lunes que daba luz verde a la transferencia de poder al demócrata Joe Biden, ganador de los comicios presidenciales, aunque sigue sin reconocer su derrota.

"Quiero agradecer a Emily Murphy en GSA (la Administración General de Servicios) por su firme dedicación y lealtad a nuestro país. Ha sido acosada, amenazada y objeto de abusos -y no quiero ver que esto le pasa a ella, su familia o a empleados de GSA", tuiteó Trump, e indicó que ha dado instrucciones a su equipo para que hagan lo necesario respecto a los "protocolos iniciales" de la transición. EFE

Tags: 
Donald Trump
EEUU
Política 
Política