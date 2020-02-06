 ¡Viral! Shakira crea el nuevo reto "Champeta Challenge"

  • Thu, 06/02/2020 - 21:01
La cantante colombiana Shakira publicó a través de su red social instagram, su baile de la champeta, donde se lució durante en el Super Bowl mientras cantaba su popular canción "Waka Waka".

La cantante creó un nuevo reto "Champeta Challenge" que enseguida viralizó las redes tras el Super Bowl.

