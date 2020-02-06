 ¡Viral! Shakira crea el nuevo reto "Champeta Challenge"

La cantante colombiana Shakira publicó a través de su red social instagram, su baile de la champeta, donde se lució durante en el Super Bowl mientras cantaba su popular canción "Waka Waka".
La cantante creó un nuevo reto "Champeta Challenge" que enseguida viralizó las redes tras el Super Bowl.
So cute #ChampetaChallenge from Tik Tok pic.twitter.com/NEzCnQlN0i
— MayraLebaneseLatina (@SHAKITINILOCA) February 6, 2020
Que Perra Mi Amiga #ChampetaChallenge pic.twitter.com/qZX1tRxpfF
— Raúl Jiménez (@soyrauljimenezm) February 6, 2020
Quiero agradecer a mi Colombia por darme el mapalé, la champeta, la salsa y los ritmos afro caribeños que me han permitido realizar el Super Bowl que desde hace más de una década soñé. I want to thank Colombia for giving me the mapalé, the champeta, the salsa and the Afro-Caribbean rhythms that allowed me to create the Super Bowl Halftime Show that I dreamed of more than a decade ago.
@shakira this beautiful dance break brings pure joy and love! We love you! #ChampetaChallenge pic.twitter.com/nZPPZ17Np1
— Christopher Aguirre (@chrisaguirree) February 5, 2020
nuestra Shakira le demostró al mundo como se baila Champeta en el gran #Superbowl
aquí estamos preparados para la gran noche de guacherna, en @Carnaval_SA #ChampetaChallenge @shakira pic.twitter.com/WKGD04WYPg
— Kevin Ibañez (@kevin_ir) February 5, 2020
I'm so sorry but I really can't dance
I'm trying to learn this dance so I decided to post this until I learned this dance@shakira #shakira #ChampetaChallenge #champetachallenge pic.twitter.com/15uJGVSyBQ
— Joanne_shaki (@JoanneShaki) February 5, 2020
Shakira is taking over the like I am so happy to be a Shakira Stan for years like it feels great from the SuperBowl to a #ChampetaChallenge and then going on Tour we are being so feed pic.twitter.com/2tdgzknZ75
— MayraLebaneseLatina (@SHAKITINILOCA) February 6, 2020
El mejor regalo de cumpleaños ha sido sentir el apoyo de todos mis fans y el más increíble y ético equipo de trabajo que una artista puede desear. Hemos escalado el Kilimanjaro y los latinos hemos hecho historia esta noche. No lo hubiéramos logrado sin ustedes!! The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for. We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you! @imxavimenos)
