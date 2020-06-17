 Misteriosa muerte de Kim Yohan, cantante de K POP

Kim Yohan, estrella surcoreana de k-pop, integrante del grupo Top Secret (TST), ha muerto este 16 de junio a los 28 años por causas aún no reveladas.
Esta noticia ha dejado en shock a sus miles de seguidores, pues Yohan siempre ha sido muy activo en las redes sociales y recientemente había celebrado su cumpleaños.
"Nos entristece transmitir las noticias más desafortunadas y dolorosas. El 16 de junio, el miembro de TST Yohan dejó este mundo", confirma la agencia del grupo, KJ Music Entertainment, en un comunicado recogido por All KPop.
Y añade: "La difunta familia de Yohan está actualmente de luto profundo. La familia ha pedido que los artículos de los medios sobre el fallecimiento de Yohan, como aquellos que especulan sobre la causa de su muerte, se abstengan por respeto. Expresamos nuestras más profundas condolencias a la luz de la despedida final de Yohan".
Yohan debutó en el K-Pop en el 2015 junto con el grupo NOM, pasando luego a enrolarse en la boy band Top Secret en 2017. Recientemente había debutado como solista con el álbum ’Count down’, informa contextotucuman
View this post on Instagram
[BREAKING NEW] YOHAN (TST) HAVE DIED AT 16/6/2020 Yohan, real name Kim Jung Hwan, member of the TST group, died yesterday, 28-year-old. SpoTV News exclusive fans, which starts the fans to get their fans to have their birthday just two months ago. Yohan's death was not revealed, according to the will of the funeral family. Born in 1992, Yohan first appeared in the K-Pop village in 2015 as the NOM music group voice. Unfortunately, NOM fell apart, South Idol continued to debut in 2017 in TST. He's a small company and he's had a hard time when a member has to leave the group because of sexual assault scandal, even though TST continues to maintain activity. The latest comeback of the group was this year in January with Yohan was in the promotion too. Yohan's funeral was held at Severance General's funeral in Sinchhon, Seoul. The spirit expedition will take place on the morning of June 18th, buried in Yongin park
YS