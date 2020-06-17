 Misteriosa muerte de Kim Yohan, cantante de K POP





[BREAKING NEW] YOHAN (TST) HAVE DIED AT 16/6/2020 Yohan, real name Kim Jung Hwan, member of the TST group, died yesterday, 28-year-old. SpoTV News exclusive fans, which starts the fans to get their fans to have their birthday just two months ago. Yohan's death was not revealed, according to the will of the funeral family. Born in 1992, Yohan first appeared in the K-Pop village in 2015 as the NOM music group voice. Unfortunately, NOM fell apart, South Idol continued to debut in 2017 in TST. He's a small company and he's had a hard time when a member has to leave the group because of sexual assault scandal, even though TST continues to maintain activity. The latest comeback of the group was this year in January with Yohan was in the promotion too. Yohan's funeral was held at Severance General's funeral in Sinchhon, Seoul. The spirit expedition will take place on the morning of June 18th, buried in Yongin park