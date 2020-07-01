 Jennifer Aniston compartió emotivo mensaje sobre el uso de la mascarilla

La actriz Jennifer Aniston, se pronunció a través de su cuenta instagram, donde sale con una una foto de sí misma usando una mascarilla facial, con el que busca crear consciencia sobre el uso mascarilla en medio de la pandemia del Covid -19.
"Entiendo que las mascarillas son molestas e incómodas. Pero, ¿no crees que es peor que las empresas cierren ... se estén perdiendo empleos ... los trabajadores de la salud estén llegando al agotamiento absoluto? Y este virus se ha llevado muchas vidas porque no estamos haciendo lo suficiente". Expresó Aniston .
"Realmente creo en la bondad básica de las personas, así que sé que todos podemos hacer esto. PERO aún hay muchas personas en nuestro país que se niegan a tomar los pasos necesarios para aplanar la curva y mantenerse seguros. Las personas parecen preocupadas por sus 'derechos arrebatados' al pedirles que usen una mascarilla. Esta recomendación simple y efectiva se está politizando a expensas de la vida de las personas. Y realmente no debería ser un debate".
I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. ⠀ ⠀ I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate ⠀ ⠀ If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same
YS/Informe21