 Sobrevive a un aborto fallido y se reencuentran 40 años después

What our world needs now more than ever are stories that give hope and encouragement. Ruth, my birthmom, and I are thankful to have had our story shared by The Sun, Daily Mail and so many other media outlets this week. Stories of survivors and their families shouldn't be silenced or swept under the rug because they include abortion. They need to be heard, so thank you for hearing us! Link to article in bio. And if you’re a journalist, I’m inundated with media requests right now and I’ll get in touch soon. #abortionsurvivors #abortionsurvivorsnetwork