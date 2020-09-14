 Ballenas jorobadas toman el camino equivocado y terminan en un río infestado de cocodrilos





View this post on Instagram

An exclusion zone has been put in place in Kakadu National Park, after three humpback whales entered the East Alligator River. We are are monitoring the situation and working with NT government authorities to gather data on this unusual event, and an expert working group has been set up to monitor the whale and prepare plans for intervention if required. As of this Thursday it appears that only one whale remains in the river. We have put an exclusion zone in place from the mouth of the East Alligator River to a point approximately 30 kms upstream for the welfare of the whale and for the safety of people who may have been considering going to the area by boat. The last thing we want is a collision between a boat and whale in waters where crocodiles are prevalent and visibility underwater is zero. We also don’t want boats to inadvertently force the whale further up the river. The whale is not in distress at the moment and it is not an emergency situation. The best case scenario is for the whale to make its way back out to sea. Kakadu National Park and NT Government scientists will continue to monitor the whale in the coming days. We appreciate that this is a very unusual and exciting event, however, our priority at present is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of visitors and the whale. Dr Carol Palmer at NT Government. An exclusion zone is in place around a humpback whale swimming in East Alligator River. #kakadu #kakadunationalpark