 Ballenas jorobadas toman el camino equivocado y terminan en un río infestado de cocodrilos

Tres ballenas jorobadas fueron a parar a un río que atraviesa el Parque Nacional Kakadu, en el Territorio del Norte de Australia, donde viven muchos cocodrilos, después de hacer "un giro equivocado" durante su migración, que por lo general discurre rumbo a la Antártida en esta época del año.
Dos de las ballenas, que fueron vistas por primera vez en el East Alligator River a principios de esta semana, ya han regresado al mar, mientras que la tercera continúa nadando en el río, informó el parque nacional en un comunicado.
El personal del Parque Nacional está monitoreando a la ballena y preparando "planes para intervenir si fuera necesario". Asimismo, han establecido una zona de exclusión desde la desembocadura del río hasta un punto situado aproximadamente a 30 kilómetros río arriba para garantizar la seguridad de las personas y de la propia ballena.
"Lo último que queremos es una colisión entre un bote y una ballena en aguas donde prevalecen los cocodrilos y la visibilidad bajo el agua es cero. Tampoco queremos que los barcos fuercen inadvertidamente a la ballena a moverse río arriba", reza el comunicado.
El avistamiento de los cetáceos ha sorprendido a los lugareños y a las autoridades. "Nunca había ocurrido antes, no hemos tenido registros de esto en el pasado. Hemos colaborado con los propietarios tradicionales de East Alligator River, y tampoco han visto ballenas jorobadas en ninguno de los Alligator Rivers explicó Carol Palmer, científica principal del Departamento de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales del Territorio Norte de Australia.
View this post on Instagram
An exclusion zone has been put in place in Kakadu National Park, after three humpback whales entered the East Alligator River. We are are monitoring the situation and working with NT government authorities to gather data on this unusual event, and an expert working group has been set up to monitor the whale and prepare plans for intervention if required. As of this Thursday it appears that only one whale remains in the river. We have put an exclusion zone in place from the mouth of the East Alligator River to a point approximately 30 kms upstream for the welfare of the whale and for the safety of people who may have been considering going to the area by boat. The last thing we want is a collision between a boat and whale in waters where crocodiles are prevalent and visibility underwater is zero. We also don’t want boats to inadvertently force the whale further up the river. The whale is not in distress at the moment and it is not an emergency situation. The best case scenario is for the whale to make its way back out to sea. Kakadu National Park and NT Government scientists will continue to monitor the whale in the coming days. We appreciate that this is a very unusual and exciting event, however, our priority at present is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of visitors and the whale. Dr Carol Palmer at NT Government. An exclusion zone is in place around a humpback whale swimming in East Alligator River. #kakadu #kakadunationalpark
No se sabe qué pudo conducir a las ballenas al río, aunque los científicos creen que podrían haber tomado un camino equivocado."No sabemos qué pasó, pero, obviamente, dieron un giro equivocado y terminaron en el East Alligator River", indicó Palmer.
Con Información de Actualidad
Informe21/LJ